Nifty inches up in positive territory as buyers lurk at lower levels

Buying into select stocks resurfaced in Monday's late afternoon session as the bulls refused to give up their dominance for the fifth session in a row.

Major indices had opened lower in morning trade as investors worked the math on a drastic cut in interest rates by banks on home loans. As a consequence, the top 10 losers on the main index, the Nifty, included nine lenders.

However, the bulls were able to make a comeback as auto, metals, pharma and realty shares saw heavy demand on the first trading day of calendar 2017.

Here are the major events of the day so far:

* Nifty rises for 5th day; index recovers from an intra-day low of 8,137 points. Index trades 5 points higher at 8,190 points.

* Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors rose 2.3-3.2% and were among 35 gainers on the Nifty.

* Banks were under pressure. HDFC, Bank of Baroda, State Bank and IndusInd Bank dropped 1.8-3.1% and were among 16 losers on the index.

* State Bank, Bharat Financial and LIC Housing Finance were the top traded shares by value. Maruti and Indiabulls Housing Finance also made it to the most active list by value.

* State Bank, JP Associates and HDIL were among the top traded shares by volume.

* Buyers hunted in every pocket. As a consequence, mid caps, small caps and broader market indices rose between 0.3-1%.

* Realty stocks advanced smartly with their index surging 4.2%. Investors expect lower borrowing costs to propel potential fence sitters to buy property, thereby helping real estate companies reduce their burgeoning inventory.

* Indices tracking the media, pharma, software and metals sectors rose 0.3-1.5%.

* All four banking indices dropped between 0.8-1.8% as interest earnings may fall on reduced lending rates.

* The mood is buoyant on Dalal Street with 1,183 shares rising compared with 417 shares that fell.