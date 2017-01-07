Nifty flirts with 8,300; Hindalco zooms

Traders took aggressive long positions on Tuesday, making Indian shares the best performing in Asia, as the earnings season kicked off on a strong note. Metals led the advance along with capital goods and banking shares.

The Nifty remained in an uptrend throughout the session, gaining 53 points at 8,289 points as it cemented the support level of 8,250 points further. It was the best performing index in Asia and the top performer after its Russian peer.

Here are the major trading events of the day:

* The Nifty closes near the high point of the day, 8,291 points. The index is consolidating at 8-week highs as investors buy into potential winners in Prime Minister Modi's demonetization drive.

* Private sector lender IndusInd Bank was the first to kick off third quarter earnings. The bank reported a 29 per cent rise in net profit to 750 crore rupees for the quarter ended December. Similarly, Net Interest Income jumped 35 per cent to 1,578 crore rupees. Non performing assets both on the gross and the net level dropped. As a consequence, the stock rose 5.75 rupees to 1,165 rupees.

* Hindalco, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Tata Steel rose between 2.4-4.5 per cent and were among 35 shares that gained on the Nifty.

* Axis Bank, Grasim, ACC, Dr. Reddy's and Cipla lost between 0.5-1.1 per cent and were among 15 stocks that slipped on the index.

* The Sensex added 173 points to quote at 26,900 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Asian Paints, ITC and Wipro showed modest buying trends while Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and Lupin slipped just a bit. HDFC Bank was the top traded share by value on the Sensex.

* Infosys, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded stocks by value on the NSE.

* Hindalco, IFCI, Engineers India and Bajaj Hindusthan saw heavy volume based trading activity.

* FMCG stocks showed a mixed trend with heavy delivery based activity seen on front liners. While Dabur and ITC rose, Hindustan Unilever and Britannia dropped on delivery based selling.

* Strong delivery based trading was witnessed on BEML, Granules India and IDFC as well.

* Broader market indices showed smart traction, gaining between 0.6-1.1 per cent.

* The trend was positive in the sectoral space with gains ranging from 0.2-1.3 per cent. Sharp upticks were seen on Metals, IT, FMCG auto and banking shares.

* Overall, 1,666 shares advanced on the BSE while 1,148 stocks dipped.