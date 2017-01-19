Nifty flattens out in thin trade as investors pause at 2-month highs

Indices flip-flopped between gains and losses but remained mostly in positive territory on Thursday as investors favoured stocks whose earnings outperformed the already modest expectations on analysts' spreadsheets. A large part of the market was under pressure as investors digested a sharp rally in January which has seen major stocks quoting at 2-month highs.

The Nifty rose 5 points to trade at 8,421 points, its highest since November 11. The index remained in a tight, narrow band. The Sensex added 40 points to 27,296 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Here are the major trading events of the day so far:

* Tata Motors, Idea, BPCL and Bharti Infratel rose 2-2.6 percent and were among 19 shares advancing on the Nifty.

* UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and Aurobindo Pharma fell 0.8-1.6 percent and were among 32 losers on the Nifty.

* Private lender Yes Bank was the top traded stock by value ahead of its earnings. Tata Elxsi, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Infosys were also present on this list.

* JP Associates, Federal Bank and Sintex saw frenetic trade with heavy volumes coming in early on these stocks.

* Broader market indices traded unchanged as investors remained fencesitters in the early part of the trading session.

* The sectoral space was mostly in the red with mild profit booking seen on benchmarks tracking the software, metals, media, pharma, banks and realty sectors. Mild gains were seen on the FMCG sector and on auto stocks.

* Indigo Airlines, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Oil, Britannia and Castrol were in modest uptrends in early deals.

* Stocks that were under selling pressure were Emami, NHPC, Bajaj Finance, Siemens and Oil India Ltd.

* Futures of Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Tata Steel were the most active in the derivatives market

* Overall, the bulls held a slight edge in the broader markets where 806 shares rose versus 707 that declined.