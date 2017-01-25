Nifty ends above 8,800; Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank top gainers

Amid positive global cues and expectations of interest rate cut in the upcoming RBI's policy meet, Indian equity markets extended gains for fourth-straight session. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 199 points higher at 28,439, on Monday, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 60 points up at 8,801.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index surged 1.1 per cent while Smallcap index gained 0.9 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index jumped the most, up 1.9 per cent, while Metal index became the top loser, down 0.3 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 14 points higher at 28,241 and the Nifty had closed seven points up at 8,741.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Sun Pharma (up 4 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 3.4 per cent), Adani Ports (up 1.8 per cent), Axis Bank (up 1.7 per cent) and HUL (up 1.4 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Cipla (down 1.5 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 1.5 per cent), ONGC (down 1 per cent), Coal India (down 0.5 per cent), and Power Grid (down 0.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 13 paise higher at 67.18 against the US Dollar.