Nifty crosses 9,500-mark for first time

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the 9,500-mark for the first time during the mid-afternoon trade session on Tuesday.



Around 2 pm, the NSE Nifty traded at 9,503.50 points -- up 58.10 points or 0.62 per cent.



According to market observers, positive global cues, coupled with healthy macro-economic data and expectations of a normal monsoon lifted the Indian equity markets to record high levels intra-day.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE traded firmly above the 30,000-mark. It traded at 30,545.01 points (at 2.10 pm), higher by 222.89 points or 0.74 per cent from the previous day's close at 30,322.12 points.



Both the key indices touched their fresh intra-day highs. The NSE Nifty touched an intra-day high of 9,507.10 points and the BSE sensex of 30,561.96 points.