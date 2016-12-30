Nifty crosses 8,200 on strong volumes; index at 8-week high

Stocks are having a super Thursday as the Nifty finally managed to overcome the 8,200-point resistance with volume and vigour. Overseas cues were strong with Asian stocks ending mostly higher and European equities trading flat-to-positive.

Here are the major events of the trading day:

* Nifty at day's high. Index surges 86 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 8,276 points. The Nifty is the 2nd best performing index in Asia and is trading at its highest level since November 15.

* Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Bosch surged between 3.2-4.5 per cent and were among 45 shares that rose on the index.

* Bharti Infratel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Mahindra & Mahindra fell between 0.2-1.3 per cent, and were among 6 stocks that dropped lower on the Nifty.

* The Sensex gained 222 points to quote at 26,854 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Adani Ports was the top gainer while Infosys lost the most. Tata Steel was the top traded share by volume on the index.

* Broader benchmarks were in the thick of buying action. The Nifty 100, 200 and 500 indices rose between 0.9-1.0 per cent.

* All sectoral indices, except the IT benchmark, rose between 0.6-2.9 per cent; The four banking indices gained between 1.1-1.6 per cent. The software index was down 1 per cent.

* The trend was strong in the wider market where 1187 shares rose versus 406 that fell.