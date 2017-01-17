Nifty consolidates as investors pause

Stocks paused for breath on Tuesday as investors digested a smart 3 percent rise on the main index this month. Traders pressed partial sales as the market tested 2-month highs in an earnings-fueled rally.

The Nifty fell 11 points to quote at 8,402 points as it retraced from an early morning high of 8,440 points. The index is trading at its highest level since November 11th as investors bought into beaten-down blue chips in a market that fell substantially as a result of the government's demonetization drive.

Here are the major events of a muted trading day so far:

* Reliance Industries, post quarterly earnings, Adani Ports, Lupin, Hindalco and Tata Steel fell between 0.9-2.4 percent and were among 32 stocks that slipped on the Nifty.

* Hindustan Unilever, Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma rise 1.1-1.2 percent, and are among 19 gainers on the Nifty. Hindustan Unilever was the top gainer while Reliance Industries lost the most.

* The Sensex fell 37 points to 27,251 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

* Reliance Industries was also the top traded stock on the NSE as investors partially sold their holdings post a tepid set of quarterly numbers, where third quarter after tax profit was buttressed by a surge in other income. LIC Housing Finance, Axis Bank, UPL and TCS were also on the list of most active shares by value.

* Suzlon. Punjab National Bank, DLF and NHPC showed heavy volume activity.

* Broader markets were flat as traders hesitated to take aggressive positions either way. As a consequence the Nifty 100, 200 and 500 indices lost about 0.1 percent each.

* The trend was mixed in the sectoral space with the benchmarks tracking FMCG, Software, Realty and Media industries rising 0.3-0.7 percent. Banks, in particular private sector lenders, were under pressure. The metals and pharma spaces, too, saw some mild selling.

* Shree Cement, Indiabulls Housing, Container Corp and SAIL were major gainers in trade.

* Selling pressure was evident on Emami, Pidilite industries, Cummins India and Bajaj Finance.

* The wider markets saw the bulls and bears as evenly matched with 840 shares rising versus 719 that fell.

* The trend was distinctly bearish in the derivatives market where 108 futures fell compared with just 69 that rose.