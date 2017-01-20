Nifty closes below 8,350; Sensex plunges 274 points

Indian equity market erased previous gains and closed last trading session of the week on a lower note amid weak Asian and European cues. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 274 points down at 27,035, on Friday, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 86 points lower at 8,349.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index plunged 1.5 per cent while Smallcap index lost 1.3 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index became the top loser with a dip of 2.4 per cent while Telecom index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 0.2 per cent.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (up 1.3 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.4 per cent), ITC (up 0.4 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 0.2 per cent) and HDFC Bank (up 0.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (down 6.9 per cent), Adani Ports (down 3.6 per cent), SBI (down 2.8 per cent), Tata Steel (down 2.7 per cent), and ICICI Bank (down 2.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading seven paise down at 68.19 against the US Dollar.