Nifty closes below 8,000; Sensex declines 263 pts

Amid weak Asian and European markets, domestic bourses extended declines for seventh straight session and closed on a negative note on Thursday.

The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 263 points down at 25,980, on Thursday, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 82 points lower at 7,979.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index slumped 1.5 per cent while Smallcap index shed 1.3 per cent.

All the BSE sectoral indices closed in the negative zone with Metal index leading the declines, down 2.8 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 66 points down at 26,242 and the Nifty had ended 21 points lower at 8,061.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (up 0.5 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.4 per cent), Wipro (up 0.3 per cent), Tata Motors (up 0.2 per cent) and Cipla (up 0.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (down 2.3 per cent), Tata Steel (down 1.4 per cent), ONGC (down 1.1 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1 per cent) and NTPC (down 0.9 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading four paise down at 67.95 against the US Dollar.