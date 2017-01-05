Nifty closes at 8,274; Sensex jumps 245 pts

Supported by positive Asian markets, domestic bourses closed Thursday’s trading session with gains. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 245 points higher at 26,878 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 83 points up at 8,274.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index jumped 1.3 per cent while Smallcap index surged by 1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index jumped the most, up 3 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 0.8 per cent.

On Wednesday the Sensex had closed eight points down at 26,635 and the Nifty had ended two points lower at 8,193.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (up 4.7 per cent), Tata Steel (up 3.5 per cent), Tata Motors (up 3.2 per cent), ONGC (up 2.7 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 2.6 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: TCS (down 1.9 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 0.2 per cent), Infosys (down 0.2 per cent), and NTPC (down 0.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 11 paise higher at 67.93 against the US Dollar.