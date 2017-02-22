Nifty closes above 9,300 for first time; Sensex jumps 287 points

Amid positive global markets, key benchmark indices registered gains with Nifty50 closing at an all-time high. The BSE Sensex ended 287 points or 0.97 per cent up at 29,943 while the NSE Nifty closed 89 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 9,307.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices climbed 1.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

All the BSE sectoral indices ended in the positive zone with Telecom index leading gains, up 2.6%. FMCG (up 1.7 per cent), Realty (up 1.3 per cent) and Oil & Gas (up 1.2 per cent) were other notable gainers.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended 291 points or 0.99 per cent up at 29,656 while the NSE Nifty closed 99 points or 1.08 per cent higher at 9,218.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (up 3.7 per cent), M&M (up 3.3 per cent), Hero Motocorp (up 2.9 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 2.7 per cent) and Asian Paints (up 2.4 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Cipla (down 0.9 per cent), TCS (down 0.8 per cent), Gail (down 0.7 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 0.1 per cent) and Adani Ports (down 0.1 per cent).

The Rupee was trading 18 paise higher at 64.27 against the US Dollar.