Nifty closes above 8,800; IT stocks shine

Amid positive Asian and European markets, domestic benchmark indices held previous gains and closed Monday’s volatile trading session on a marginally higher note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 17 points higher at 28,352, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 12 points up at 8,805.

However, broader markets witnessed profit booking. BSE Midcap index declined 0.4 per cent and Smallcap index slumped 0.6 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, IT index jumped the most, up 0.9 per cent, while Realty index became the top loser, down 1.1 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed five points higher at 28,334 and the Nifty had closed 15 points up at 8,794.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: M&M (up 1.8 per cent), Power Grid (up 1.6 per cent), Infosys (up 1.4 per cent), HUL (up 1.3 per cent) and Wipro (up 1.2 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: SBI (down 1.8 per cent), Maurti Suzuki (down 1.6 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1.5 per cent), Coal India (down 1.2 per cent), and Lupin (down 1.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 15 paise down at 67.03 against the US Dollar.