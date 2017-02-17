Nifty climbs fresh 5-month peak; stocks rally for 4th week

Indian stocks rose for the fourth week in a row on Friday as buying momentum refused to go away in a market consolidating near fresh 5-month highs.

The star of the day was private lender HDFC Bank, which soared as much as 6.7 per cent intra-day, on news the central bank had removed the stock from its ban list which prevents foreigners to buy into India's most valuable lender. The buying rub off was evident on smaller private banking peers such as ICICI Bank and Federal Bank.

The Nifty, meanwhile, added 44 points to take its tally to 8,822 points, its highest level since mid-September. The index has been in an uptrend since mid-January in ahead of the annual budget and then the Reserve Bank of India's credit policy. The Nifty hasn't rallied for four consecutive weeks since March 20 last year.

Here are the major events of the trading day:

* Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Cipla and BPCL jumped 1.5-4.1 per cent and were among 29 stocks that gained ground on the Nifty.

* Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, Idea, TCS and Eicher Motors lost 1.4-3.3 per cent and were among 22 stocks that declined on the index.

* HDFC Bank was the top traded counter by value with 10.05 crore shares valued at 14.263 crore rupees changing hands on the NSE alone. The stock ended 3.5 per cent higher at 1,375 rupees, a record close. It hit an intra-day high of 1,454 rupees. Banks were the focussed trade of the day with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank being heavily traded as well.

* Idea Cellular, Suzlon, South India Bank and JP Associates were on the list of most actively traded shares.

* Broader markets ended in fine shape with the Nifty 100, 200 and 500 indices adding 0.5 per cent each. Similar sized gains were seen on the mid cap and the small cap benchmarks too.

* Three out of four banking sector indices rose smartly. Profit booking was seen in Software, Media, Metals and Auto stocks.

* Overall market sentiment favoured the bulls with 774 shares rising versus 682 that fell.