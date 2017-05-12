New WPI, IIP series released

The government on Friday released the new series of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for more accurate mapping of economic activity. The government periodically revises its base year to improve the accuracy of the data and this will be its seventh revision for the new series with base year shifting from 2004-05 to 2011-12.

As per the new series, April WPI inflation declined to a four-month low of 3.85 per cent as compared to 5.29 per cent in March. The index of industrial production (IIP) rose 2.7 per cent in March as against 1.9 per cent in February.

The new WPI series is constituted on the basis of the Saumitra Chaudhuri committee recommendations. Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary DIPP said, “In the new series of WPI, prices used for compilation do not include indirect taxes in order to remove the impact of fiscal policy. This is in consonance with the international practices.” However, with the new indirect tax regime of Goods and Services (GST) to be implemented from 1 July, TCA Anant, Chief Statistician of India, said, “the impact of change in prices of commodities and impact of GST will be captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).”

The number of items has been increased from 676 to 697. In all, 199 new items have been added and 146 old items have been dropped. Also, the government has set-up a high level Technical Review Committee (TRC) to carry out regular revision of items in order to keep pace with the changing structure of the economy which will be headed by the Secretary, DIPP. The TRC will meet once a year and suggest methodology for adjusting prices of items with frequently changing specifications.

In the Primary Articles category, new vegetables and fruits such as radish, carrot, cucumber, bitter gourd, mosambi, pomegranate, jack fruit, pear among others have been added. A major review of manufactured products has been carried out. Nearly 173 new items like conveyer belt, rubber tread, steel cables, tissue paper, wooden splints have been added, while 135 items like khandsari, papad and VCD players have been dropped. Also, the electricity sector will now be a single item group that includes data relating to average rate of sale of power by generating stations to distributors.

For long, economists and various think tanks have been pitching for release of new time series of WPI and IIP so that GDP numbers can be based on more accurate and realistic data. The IIP gives a broad outlook on output of various types of goods like basic, consumer and capital ones, which helps in gauging the level of economic progress and investments in the economy.

In the new IIP series, the ‘basic goods’ category has been replaced with ‘primary goods’ and a new ‘infrastructure and construction goods’ category has been included. Also, for capital goods, ‘work in progress’ data will be also captured.