Mutual funds asset rises to all-time high of Rs.17.37 tn in Jan

Mutual fund industry's asset base rose to all-time high of Rs.17.37 lakh crore at the end of January primarily on account of strong inflows in equity, income and money market segments.



The industry, comprising 43 active players, had an average assets under management (AUM) of over Rs.16.46 lakh crore at December-end, the latest data of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.



Industry experts attributed the monthly rise in asset base to inflows in income and equity categories. Besides, buoyant investor sentiment and phenomenal growth in systematic investment plans (SIPs) also helped in the growth of assets under management, they added.



The industry AUM had crossed Rs.10 lakh crore in May 2014, and it is expected to reach Rs.20 lakh crore this year.



"The asset under management of the mutual fund industry is quite likely to cross the Rs.20 lakh crore mark in 2017," Quantum Mutual Fund Chief Executive Jimmy Patel said.



Overall inflow in mutual fund schemes stood at Rs.53,817 crore at the end of January compared with an inflow of Rs.10,923 crore at December-end.



Of this, income funds, which invest in a combination of government securities saw Rs.28,588 crore coming in while liquid funds or money market category, invest in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for short investment horizon, witnessed an infusion of Rs.10,541 crore.



Further, equity and equity-linked saving schemes saw an infusion of Rs.4,880 crore.



However, gilt and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a pull out of Rs.212 crore and Rs.35 crore, respectively during the period under review.



Mutual funds are investment vehicles made up of a pool of funds collected from a large number of investors. The funds are invested in stocks, bonds and money market instruments, among others.