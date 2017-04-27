'Most Indian firms want improved employee experience'

Almost 43 per cent of business and IT leaders in India -- higher than the average 38 per cent for Asia-Pacific and Japan -- see employee experience as a critical aspect of achieving their business objectives, a new study said on Thursday.



According to the study, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Dell, Indian firms realise the value of technology and innovation and the importance of constantly improving customer experience better than other developing countries in the region.



This puts India in a unique position in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), where collectively only six in 10 (61 per cent) business leaders felt that existing technology in their organisation is sufficient to meet their business goals.



"To establish a balance, IT and business leaders need to embark upon a workforce transformation strategy and provide employees, appropriate end user technology -- the requisite devices and software -- in order to attain the two-fold objective of increasing employee efficiency, as well as retaining talent," Indrajit Belgundi, Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell India, said in a statement.



The study also found that most security breaches that have occurred in the past 12 months are because of vulnerabilities at the device level.



Nearly 43 per cent of breaches in India occurred due to lost/stolen assets by an employee, while 39 per cent occurred due to a security breach of an employee device.