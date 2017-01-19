Modi seeks French cooperation in infrastructure development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that bilateral relations between India and France have expanded to encompass a broad range of sectors, and called for greater bilateral cooperation in smart cities, urban transport, and infrastructure development.



The Prime Minister's observation came during a meeting with Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Jacques Audibert who called on Modi here.



The Prime Minister recalled his visit to France in 2015, and the visit of President Hollande as Chief Guest at the Republic Day on 2016, and said that the exchange of visits had laid the foundation for strengthening bilateral ties for years to come.



"Bilateral relations between India and France have expanded from the triad of defence, space and civil nuclear cooperation to encompass a broad range of sectors, especially counter-terrorism, maritime security, and renewable energy," Modi observed.



The Prime Minister recalled the establishment of International Solar Alliance as a landmark achievement in global efforts against Climate Change, and conveyed his appreciation for French support to this initiative.



Modi called for greater bilateral cooperation in smart cities, urban transport, and infrastructure development.