Mines should be operationalised faster after auction, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for faster operationalisation of mines after their auction.



A PMO release said that Modi was given a presentation on coal mine and mineral block auctions by senior government officials.



"The Prime Minister emphasised on a roadmap for faster operationalisation of mines, post-auction," the release said.



Modi also insisted on greater coordination between all mineral-related departments and mapping of regions with geological potential.



The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).



The release said senior government officials briefed the Prime Minister on aspects such as addressing debt, monitoring framework, improvement in financial parameters, operational achievements and consumer empowerment.



The UDAY scheme provides for financial turnaround and revival of power distribution companies (DISCOMs).



Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal and senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, NITI Aayog and other ministries were present at the meeting.