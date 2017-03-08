Maruti Suzuki shares gain over 2%; mcap rises by Rs.4,663 cr

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose by over 2 per cent on April 27 after the company reported 36.6 per cent jump in its annual profit for the last fiscal, while fourth-quarter net rose by 15.8 per cent.

The stock jumped 2.42 per cent to end at Rs.6,525.50 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3.35 per cent to Rs.6,585.05 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 2.36 per cent to close at Rs.6,524.85.

The company added Rs.4,663.34 crore to Rs.1,97,122.34 crore in its market valuation.

Driven by premium models, Maruti Suzuki India yesterday reported 36.6 per cent jump in its annual profit to a record Rs.7,511 crore for the last fiscal, while fourth-quarter net rose by 15.8 per cent.

The company's net profit in 2015-16 was Rs.5,497.2 crore.

Its net sales for 2016-17 were at Rs.66,909.4 crore, up 18.5 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Volumes for the financial year ended March 31 were up 9.8 per cent to 15,68,603 units. Of this, exports were at 124,062 units, MSI said.

The company had posted record annual profit and sales in 2015-16 as well.

Maruti Suzuki India has also earmarked Rs.4,500 crore capex for the current financial year.