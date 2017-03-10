Maruti Suzuki's April sales up 19.5%

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on May 1 reported a surge of 19.5 per cent in April sales.



The sales during the month rose to 151,215 units from 126,569 units in the corresponding month in 2016.



For April, domestic sales edged by 23.4 per cent to 144,492 units from 117,045 units.



However, exports of the automobile major declined by 29.4 per cent, with 6,723 units shipped out last month from 9,524 units in April 2016.



Segment-wise, sales of passenger cars was up by 26.6 per cent to 109,505 units against 86,481 units in April 2016.



The company's passenger car segment comprises of brands like Alto, WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Dzire Tour and Ciaz.



Besides, sales of utility vehicles, which comprises of brands like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, increased by 28.6 per cent to 20,638 units.



In contrast, off-take in the van segment, which includes brands like Omni and Eeco, decreased by 4 per cent to 13,938 units.



Total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 144,081 units -- up 23.1 per cent -- from 117,045 units in April 2016.