Maruti Suzuki Ignis waiting period rises; diesel hit harder

Since its bookings commenced on the second of this month, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis has seen a sharp surge in its list of interested buyers. The response can be gauged from the constantly lengthening waiting periods, ranging from 8-10 weeks for the petrol and 10-12 weeks for the diesel, depending on the city you opt for. We called up a few Nexa dealerships to ascertain the waiting tenure, and while cities like Mumbai and Bangalore currently have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks for the diesel Ignis, the waiting in Jaipur sits at around 6 weeks.

While the launch is round the corner (January 13, 2017), the SUVish looking vehicle from Suzuki has started to gain traction thanks to its unique urbane design, plenty of segment-first features, plush interiors and, of course, the trust of the Maruti brand. Expected to make it big in the Indian automotive arena, the hatch is an important launch for the Japanese carmaker as it now looks to continue the strong hold over the market.

Speaking of the engines, the Ignis will be equipped with the Baleno-sourced 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS190 diesel motors. Apart from the five-speed manual transmission, both the engines can be mated to an automatic transmission as well. To be precise, the upcoming hatchback will come with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option in its Delta and Zeta variants.

Shedding its identity of building sober-looking family cars, Maruti Suzuki is now aggressively pushing products aimed at the younger generation. The Ignis is one such product, which promises to break that image and make customers see it in a new light.

The pricing will be key. However, it’s Maruti and it ‘understands’ the Indian buyer like no other carmaker in the country. We expect the Ignis’ price to fall in the vicinity of the Rs.5 lakh mark.

