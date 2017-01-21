Maruti Suzuki Ignis surpasses 10,000 bookings within 20 days

Ever since Suzuki unveiled the Ignis a few months ago, the car has been gaining a lot of attention, especially in India. That’s exactly what the Japanese carmaker wanted as India is its largest consumer base in the world. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) started accepting bookings for the Ignis from January 1, 2017, and launched the car on January 13. On the day of the launch, MSIL reported that the Ignis has got a phenomenal response as the car has already received 6,000 bookings.

Now though, speaking to ET Auto, RS Kalsi, executive director, MSIL has said, “So far we have got over 10,000 bookings and the response has been phenomenal. It is better than our most optimistic estimates”. That’s more than 10,000 bookings in less than 20 days!

The current waiting period for the Ignis is hovering between 2-3 months. It is currently being manufactured at MSIL’s Gurugram plant. We have witnessed in the past that almost anything with a Maruti Suzuki tag becomes an instant hit in the Indian market and the Ignis will be no exception. But until MSIL’s new manufacturing plant in Gujarat comes to life, expect the waiting period for all the hot-selling products like the Baleno, Vitara Brezza and now the Ignis to rise.

Just in case you are wondering what’s on offer across the variants of the Ignis, you can read our report on "Which Variant Suits You". We’ve also driven the Ignis and you can read the in-depth review here.

The Ignis is the first product that MSIL has launched this year In India. Before this year comes to an end, the car firm is also expected to launch the Baleno RS, petrol variant of the Vitara Brezza, facelift for the Ciaz and the all new Swift, which was recently unveiled in Japan.

Source: CarDekho