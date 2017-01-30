Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS specifications leaked, India launch soon

Maruti Suzuki has been on a roll since the last year and a half. First it was the Baleno, then the Vitara Brezza, and lately, we witnessed the launch of the Ignis. The carmaker isn’t stopping here and is now gearing up for the second launch of the year, the Baleno RS. The sportier version of the premium hatch was earlier displayed at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo.

The specifications of the Maruti Baleno RS have been leaked online and the power figures revealed will certainly raise a few eyebrows. Expectedly, the engine will be the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol but the max output has gone down to 100PS as against the speculated 110PS. The dip in power might be a compromise for better fuel efficiency. It will be generating peak torque of 150Nm at 1700-4500rpm. The regular Baleno offers 84PS of maximum power and 115Nm of torque. On the flipside, the Baleno RS will be available only with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the automatic gearbox might find a place in the future.

With respect to variants of the Baleno RS, there will be only one, Alpha trim, which will get the sportier treatment. All other details will be exactly the same as seen in the existing version.

It will be locking horns with the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and the Abarth Punto, which pump out power of 105PS and 147PS respectively. While the former costs around Rs 9 lakh, the latter is tagged at Rs 10 lakh. When launched, the Baleno RS’ price is likely to fall around Rs 8-8.50 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki’s dig at the premium hatchback segment with the Baleno has been received with overwhelming success, with the last five months’ sales chart reading an average of 10,000 units retailed per month. The sportier version is likely to boost it further, catering especially to the performance car enthusiasts who were waiting for such a thing to come out from the company’s stable.

The carmaker is also set to launch the next-gen version of the Maruti Swift soon.

Source: CarDekho