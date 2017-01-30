Markets snap 4-day winning streak; Sensex closes 33 points down

Lower opening of European markets forced domestic equity markets to snap four-sessions winning streak and close Monday’s volatile trading session with marginal cuts. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 33 points down at 27,850 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed nine points lower at 8,633.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index jumped 0.3% while Smallcap index slipped 0.3 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Telecom index became the top gainer with a jump of 5.9 per cent while IT index registered the biggest decline with a dip of 0.9 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 174 points up at 27,882 and the Nifty had closed 39 points higher at 8,641.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (up 7.4 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 2 per cent), Asian Paints (up 0.7 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 0.7 per cent) and Dr Reddy’s Labs (up 0.6 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (down 2.1 per cent), Tata Steel (down 1.6 per cent), ONGC (down 1.4 per cent), SBI (down 1.3 per cent), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.1 per cent).

However, the Rupee was trading eight paise higher at 67.96 against the US Dollar.