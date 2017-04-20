Markets open on a higher note on Wednesday

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a higher note during the morning session of the trade.



The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 29,984.95 points, touched a high of 30,020.59 points and a low of 29,972.79 points.



On April 2 the Sensex closed at 29,921.18 points.



The Sensex is trading at 29,985.11 points up by 63.93 points or 0.21 per cent.



On the other hand the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,344.70 points after closing at 9,313.80 points.



The Nifty is trading at 9,333.40 points in the morning.