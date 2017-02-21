Markets gain for 4th-straight day; Nifty ends above 8,900

Despite mixed Asian and European equity markets, domestic bourses extended gains for fourth-straight session and closed Thursday’s trading session on a higher note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 100 points higher at 28,762, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 29 points up at 8,908.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.5 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index jumped the most, up 2.4 per cent, while Telecom index became the top loser, down 2.4 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 193 points up at 28,662 and the Nifty had closed 58 points higher at 8,879.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (up 5.2 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1.3 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 1.2 per cent), Adani Ports (up 1.1 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (down 4 per cent), TCS (down 1.7 per cent), ITC (down 0.9 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 0.8 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki (down 0.5 per cent).