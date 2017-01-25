Markets extend gains; Nifty closes at 8,879

Keeping aside mixed global cues, domestic equity markets extended gains for third-straight session and closed Monday’s trading session on a higher note. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 193 points higher at 28,662, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 58 points up at 8,879.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

All the BSE sectoral indices, except FMCG index, closed in the positive zone with Metal index leading the gains, up 2 per cent. FMCG index slipped 0.1 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 167 points up at 28,469 and the Nifty had closed 44 points higher at 8,822.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: TCS (up 4.1 per cent), Tata Steel (up 3.8 per cent), Gail (up 3.1 per cent), HDFC Bank (up 2.5 per cent) and Infosys (up 2.5 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (down 1.9 per cent), ITC (down 1 per cent), HDFC (down 0.9 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 0.6 per cent), and ICICI Bank (down 0.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading four paise higher at 66.96 against the US Dollar.