Markets end flat in choppy trade

Benchmark Sensex gave up its early gains to close at 29,921.18 on Tuesday, up by just 2.78 points, amid rise in auto and realty counters and higher opening in European shares.



The 30-share index rose over 150 points in morning trade to recapture the 30,000-mark, hitting a high of 30,069.24, but later lost momentum to hit the day's low of 29,804.72.



It finally ended at 29,921.18, up 2.78 points, or 0.01 per cent.



The broader NSE Nifty shuttled between 9,352.55 and 9,269.90, before ending 9.75 points, or 0.10 per cent higher at 9,313.80.