Markets consolidate on 2nd day; Nifty reclaims 8,200 mark

Stocks rose for a second session on Wednesday as local sentiment was buoyed by strong gains in Asia and a robust overnight close on Wall Street. Japanese equities rose 2 per cent on their first trading day for 2017 and markets in China and Korea were up modestly.

The Nifty rose 15 points to 8,207 points in late morning trade as investors pressed the buy button on metals, media, pharma and realty stocks. The mood was chirpy on Dalal Street where 1,553 shares rose versus 526 that fell.

Meanwhile, here are the major events in the trading day so far:

* The Sensex gains 25 points to 26,669 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange with Tata Motors as the top gainer and Reliance Industries as the top loser. HDFC was the top traded stock on the index.

* Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, ONGC and Hindalco rose between 1.4-2.3 per cent, and were among 36 shares that rose on the Nifty.

* Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, BPCL, ACC and Bharti Airtel dropped 0.6-1.1 per cent and were among 15 shares that lost ground on the Nifty.

* Bharat Financial, HDFC, Maruti and Century Textiles were the top traded shares by value.

* JP Associates, Jain Irrigation and GMR Infra saw intense volume activity in the first 1.5 hours of trade.

* Broader market indices inched up by 0.1-0.2 per cent and demand for quality mid caps and small caps remained undimmed.

* All four banking indices remained under pressure with losses amounting to 0.1-0.4 per cent; FMCG stocks were under pressure as well. Indices tracking the software, metals, media and auto sectors rose smartly.

* Sentiment was robust in the derivatives market where 118 futures rose versus 56 that declined.

* Hectic speculative activity was seen in futures of Bharat Financials and Century Textiles as they were the top traded futures.

* Futures of DCB Bank, Havells, Tata Elxsi and Jain Irrigation showed higher than average volume activity.