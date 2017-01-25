Market rises for 3rd-straight day; Nifty closes above 8,600

Pre-budget buying and across the globe rally in equity markets supported Indian bourses to extend gains for third-straight session and close the Wednesday's trading session in the positive territory. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 333 points higher at 27,708 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 127 points up at 8,603.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices surged around 1 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index became the top gainer with a jump of 2.3 per cent while IT index registered the biggest decline with a dip of 0.3 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 258 points up at 27,376 and the Nifty had closed 79 points higher at 8,476.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: HDFC (up 4 per cent), Adani Ports (up 4 per cent), Hero Motocorp (up 3.4 per cent), Axis Bank (up 3 per cent) and Coal India (up 2.5 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bharti Airtel (down 1.7 per cent), Wipro (down 1.3 per cent), Infosys (down 1 per cent), Reliance Industries (down 1 per cent), and NTPC (down 1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading two paise higher at 68.13 against the US Dollar.