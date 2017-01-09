Managing director Vikram Pawah quits Harley Davidson India

Vikram Pawah was appointed as the Managing Director of Harley Davidson India in September 2015 and led the American cruiser bike company till December 31, 2016. Pawah took charge from previous MD Anoop Prakash, who now is the MD of Harley Davidson Canada.

The news of Pawah’s exit as the MD of Harley Davidson India has been confirmed from the company. Though the company has not appointed a new MD yet, Marc McAllister, VP and Managing Director, Asia Pacific Region, International Sales Markets, will be managing the American bikemaker’s Indian operations with the local Harley Davidson crew. Mark has been working with the company since March 2007, and has been the VP and MD of Asia Pacific Region since November 2012.

Pawah used to work with Honda Cars India Ltd. as an Assistant Vice President and Operating Head in Sales before taking charge of Harley Davidson India. He also looked after the sales operations for Honda cars in the country, along with the export market for products and accessories. He has close to a total of 24 years of work experience.

Harley-Davidson India has completed over six years in the country since they started operations in 2010 and currently holds around 60 percent of market share in the 600cc-plus motorcycle segment in the country. They have launched a second dealership in New Delhi, which is spread over 21,000 sq. feet of area. With the addition of this new showroom, Harley Davidson has a total of 25 dealer outlets in the country. This new showroom has an exclusive lounge for H.O.G. members, a rooftop café, a ride-in café, gaming zone, DJ lounge, and lockers and showers.

Source: BikeDekho