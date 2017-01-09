Madhya Pradesh introduces pocket size info folders to boost tourism

Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) has come up with pocket size folders about 'places of interest' in the state's four prominent cities, to generate interest among the tourists.

"MPSTDC has compiled a pocket size folder titled 'Bhopal in 48 hours' featuring the places to visit in the picturesque state capital. Similar folders are also prepared for Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior cities of the state," a Public Relations department officer informed on Monday.

He said several places in Bhopal can be visited in just 48 hours.

"The Upper lake, Van Vihar, Tribal Museum, Bharat Bhavan, State Museum, Manav Sangrahalaya, Taj-ul- Masajid, Golghar, Sair Sapata, Shourya Smarak and places of historical importance can be visited to explore the beauty and heritage culture of Bhopal," he said.

Information regarding famous food outlets has also been incorporated in the folder, he said.

Similar folders have also been prepared with regard to the industrial city of Indore, cultural rich city Jabalpur and historical city Gwalior.

"The information about historical Rajwada, Kaanch Mahal, Lal Bagh, Krishnapura Chhatri have been included in Indore's folder," the official said, adding that it also contains information of some of the famous 56 shops at old Palasia and street food of Sarafa Bazaar near Rajwada.

In a similar folder for Jabalpur, information has been included about the famous marble rocks at Dhuan Dhar (flow of water), Rani Durgawati Museum, Tilwara Ghat, Beohar Palace, Ghughua Fossil Park and other places of tourist interest.

The folder related to Gwalior has information on famous forts, besides Sarod Ghar Museum, Jai Vilas Palace, old city in addition to depiction of Tansen Samaroh organised every year, the official said.

A special mention has also been made about the delicious 'gajak' (dry sweet made of sesame seeds and groundnut) of Gwalior, which is relished during the winters, he added.