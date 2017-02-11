Connecting the national capital to Lufthansa’s vast global network, Lufthansa on Saturday said that the company has initiated commercial services of the A350-900 aircraft on its Munich to Delhi route.

“Initiated commercial services of the A350-900 on its Munich (MUC) to Delhi (DEL) route, connecting the capital to Lufthansa’s vast global network,” the company said in a release.

“The Lufthansa A350-900 landed in the early hours of February 11 from Munich and was greeted with the celebratory water canon salute at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport,” it added.

According to the company, “the launch of Lufthansa A350 services in Delhi marks an important milestone in company’s growing partnership with India,” and “this game-changing aircraft reflects the values of the new global Indian, and reaffirms company’s commitment to this important market by introducing the very best and latest in air travel”.

The aircraft, according the statement, “offers Lufthansa’s most modern on-board product, assuring passengers the highest level of comfort in all travel classes, with a wider cabin, self-service area in Business Class, new seats in Economy Class, bigger windows, large TV screens, innovative mood lighting, personalized playlist and much more”.