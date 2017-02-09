Lots need to be done to increase India's exports: Anant Geete

Admitting that Indian businesses are facing multiple challenges in overseas markets due to the globally competitive environment, Union Minister Anant Geete on Thursday said a lot needs to be done to boost the country's shipments.



`"We need to do a lot in the direction of increasing exports. In this era of globalisation, competition has reached a global level. Our businesses are facing multiple challenges to sustain in the global competitive environment," Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Anant Geete said.



The Minister was addressing the export awards ceremony organised by Chemical and Allied Export Promotion Council of India (CAPEXIL) here.



"Unfortunately, since 2014 the export growth overall has not been very conducive although it has picked up over the last five months. Therefore, I urge all members of this exporting community (CAPEXIL) to find ways and means of boosting India's exports," J K Dadoo, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce said.



He pointed out that in 2015-16, exports from chemical and allied products stood at around $14 billion, comprising $5 billion worth of mineral and $9 billion of non-mineral articles.