Looking forward to handling big responsibility: New Sebi chairman

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman-designate Ajay Tyagi on Saturday said that he was “looking forward” to handle the “big responsibility” of managing the market regulator.



“It is a big responsibility and I am looking forward to handling it,” Tyagi said a day after the central government appointed the senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to head the organisation.



Tyagi, a 1984-batch IAS Officer from Himachal Pradesh cadre who presently holds the portfolio of Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, will succeed UK Sinha, whose extended tenure ends on March 1, 2017.



Tyagi spoke after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met and addressed the Sebi board.



“Sebi is evolving as a professional organisation,” said Jaitley adding that he discussed future agenda of the market regulator and budget announcements related to capital markets with the Sebi board.