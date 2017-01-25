Light rain expected in Delhi

Light rain is forecast in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon as the minimum temperature recorded at 12.5 degress Celsius remain way above the season's average, the weather office said.



The sky would be generally cloudy and the rain and thundershowers might occur later during the day, an official of India Meteorological Department said.



The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.



Humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.



Tuesday's maximum temperature recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius was four notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was five notches above than what it is usually at this time of the year.