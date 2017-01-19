Learn from Sino-Indian trade ties, Pakistan told

A leading Pakistani newspaper on Thursday urged the government to learn how China and India have deepened their trade ties despite some persisting bilateral problems.

The Dawn also gently warned the Pakistani establishment in an editorial not to take China's friendship for granted vis-a-vis India.

The editorial came after Beijing's ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, said in New Delhi that for all of its close ties with Pakistan, China sought stable and prosperous ties with India too.

"The comments were made to an Indian audience but they are of profound relevance here in Pakistan," the daily said. "For Pakistan there are vital lessons to be drawn from the Chinese overtures to India."

The editorial said that China's policy of putting trade ahead of disputes "is something Pakistan must seriously consider emulating".

India and China went to war in 1962 and continue to dispute their border. At the same time they have steadily deepened their economic and other bilateral ties.

The Dawn said Pakistani policymakers' argument that China was Islamabad's foremost friend in South Asia ought to be reconsidered in the light of the "China first" policy enunciated by the Chinese envoy in New Delhi.

"There continues to be a great deal that divides India and China... Yet, rational voices in China and India have prevailed and pulled the countries into closer, near-irreversible economic ties.

"Contrast the forward-looking, economy-focused message of China with Pakistan's relations with three of its four neighbours in recent times...

"Luo's comments are also a warning against giddy notions inside Pakistan that CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) has solidified Pakistan as its greatest, and possibly only, ally in the South Asia region."

