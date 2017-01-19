Key Indian equity market indices open flat

Taking cues from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices opened flat on Thursday.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 27,257.64 points on Wednesday, opened lower at 27,253.34 points. Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 27,232.62 points, down by 25.02 points, or 0.09 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 8,417 points, was quoting at 8,412.45 points, down by 4.55 points or 0.05 per cent.

On Wednesday, broadly positive Asian indices and healthy third-quarter (Q3) results buoyed investors' sentiments and the Indian equities markets closed on flat-to-positive note. However, profit booking, a weakened rupee and caution ahead of US Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen's speech on monetary policy capped gains.

The Sensex was up by just 21.98 points or 0.08 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 27,422.67 points and a low of 27,217.65 points. The Nifty, was up by only 19 points or 0.23 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were also showing a flat trend after Yellen indicated that interest rates in the US could rise this year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up 0.69 per cent, Hang Seng down by 0.52 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was also down by 0.03 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite Index was quoting in red, down by 0.09 per cent.

On a positive note, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.30 per cent and FTSE 100 was also up by 0.38 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

