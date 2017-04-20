Key Indian equity indices trade in green

The key Indian equity indices on Monday was trading higher in the morning session.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading at 163.64 points or 0.54 per cent higher soon after opening.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading at 39.65 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 9,440.55 points.



The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 30,287.37 points, was trading at 30,351.79 points (at 9.22 a.m.), higher 163.64 points or 0.54 per cent from the previous day's close at 30,188.15 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 30,355.46 points and a low of 30,287.37 points in the trade so far.