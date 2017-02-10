Key Indian equity indices open lower

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened lower.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 30,658.77 points on 17 May, opened lower at 30,466.82 points.



Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 30, 529.70 points, down by 129.07 points, or 0.42 per cent.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 9,525.75 points, was quoting at 9.464.80 points, down by 60.95 points or 0.64 per cent.



Continuing the bull run in the Indian equity markets, the Sensex and the Nifty had closed at new highs again on Wednesday.



The benchmark indices closed in the green as healthy buying in metal and automobile stocks buoyed investors' sentiments.



The Sensex was up by 76.17 points or 0.25 per cent at the closing on 17 May.



In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 30,692.45 points and a low of 30,519.14 points. The Nifty too, was up by 13.50 points or 0.14 per cent.



On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 is trading in red, down by 1.65 per cent, Hang Seng down by 0.30 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was also down by 0.56 per cent.



China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in red, down by 0.18 per cent.



Nasdaq closed in red, down by 2.64 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.25 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.