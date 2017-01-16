Key Indian equity indices open in red

The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened in the red following weak Asian cues.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 34.34 points or 0.13 per cent lower soon after opening.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 18.95 points or 0.23 per cent lower at 8,381.40 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 27,238.35 points, was trading at 27,203.72 points (at 9.17 a.m.), lower 34.34 points or 0.13 per cent from the previous day's close at 27,238.06 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 27,245.51 points and a low of 27,191.79 points in the trade so far.