Key Indian equity indices open in green

The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened marginally in the green.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 20.84 points or 0.08 per cent higher soon after opening.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 12.70 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 8,256.50 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 26,860.81 points, was trading at 26,780.07 points (at 9.16 am), higher 20.84 points or 0.08 per cent from the previous day's close at 26,759.23 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,860.88 points and a low of 26,771.99 points in the trade so far.

