Key Indian equity indices open higher

The key Indian equity indices on Monday was trading higher in the morning session.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 33.28 points or 0.10 per cent higher soon after opening.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 6.10 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 10,020.60 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 32,412.20 points, was trading at 32,343.16 points (at 9.16 a.m.), higher 33.28 points or 0.10 per cent from Friday's close at 32,309.88 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 32,412.20 points and a low of 32,324.45 points in the trade so far.

