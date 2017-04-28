JSW mulling steel plant at Posco site in Odisha

Sajan Jindal-led JSW, which has expressed interest in investing Rs 50,000 crore to set up a 10 million tonne a year steel plant in Odisha, may set up the plant in the location earlier earmarked for the Posco plant.

"Posco site is one of the possibilities. We are examining locations in different places including one near Paradip. But decision over identifying land is yet to be taken," said Jindal after holding a meeting with Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi.

He, however, said that it would not be easy for his company to set up the project in Jagatsinghpur, where the South Korean company faced several difficulties.

Earlier last year, Jindal, after a meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a business meet in Bengaluru, had expressed his desire to set up a mega steel plant in Odisha.

Posco India has decided not to go ahead with the Rs 52,000 crore project and requested the Odisha government to take back its 2,700 acres of land provided to it near Paradip for setting up a 12 mtpa steel plant.