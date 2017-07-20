Jeep launches Grand Cherokee petrol and announces post-GST prices

Jeep has introduced an all-new petrol variant of the Grand Cherokee along with the updated 2017 range. Earlier, the Grand Cherokee was only available with a diesel engine and one had to shell out Rs.1.12 crore (pre-GST, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the performance-oriented SRT version which came with a massive 6.8-litre HEMI V8 petrol engine.

The 2017 version of the Grand Cherokee and the SRT made their world debut at the 2016 New York Motor Show held in March and was later showcased in Europe at the Paris Motor Show in October 2016. Apart from the introduction of the new Grand Cherokee variant, the American automaker has also revealed the post-GST prices of its lineup in the country.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6-Litre Pentastar Petrol

Price: Grand Cherokee Summit Petrol: Rs.75.15 lakh

The Grand Cherokee gets the same V6 petrol as the Wrangler Unlimited, but in a marginally uprated tune. The Wrangler Unlimited petrol was introduced in February 2017 as the most affordable Jeep SUV in the country. However, this tag will soon go to Jeep’s first made-in-India SUV, the Compass, which is expected to be priced in the Rs 18-25 lakh range.

2017 Grand Cherokee updates

The updated 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, which is available with the new petrol trim, has now been added to the existing diesel variants as well.

Gets Jeep’s 75th-anniversary fascia with ‘billet-like’ (aluminium billet) plating on the grille slots.

Rides on new 18-inch (High Gloss Silver) and 20-inch (Technical Grey) wheels for the Limited and Summit models, respectively. The SRT gets 20-inch polished wheels with a satin clear coat. Optional on the SRT are 20-inch matte black split-spoke wheels.

LED fog lamps are now standard.

The newly introduced air suspension is now standard with the Summit diesel and petrol models.

Two new colours added – Velvet Red and Diamond Black Crystal – to the existing colour palette – Billet Silver Metallic, Bright White, Granite Crystal Pearl and True Blue Pearl.

The Grand Cherokee now gets electric power steering (EPS), which replaces the previous electro-hydraulic unit.

Improved NVH levels with the addition of an acoustic windshield.

ParkSense rear park assist system now includes a Start/Stop function.

