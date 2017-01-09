Jeep confirms 3 new vehicles - Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, pickup

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has officially confirmed the addition of three new models to the Jeep's lineup – the Jeep pickup truck, the Jeep Wagoneer, and the Grand Wagoneer. While the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer is likely to be based on the same platform as the next-generation Grand Cherokee, the Jeep pickup truck will be based on the Wrangler. The Grand Wagoneer was discontinued in the late 90s. It will be Jeep's flagship SUV and will compete with the likes of the Land Rover Range Rover and Audi Q7.

FCA is investing $1 billion in the modernization and retooling of its Michigan and Ohio manufacturing facilities, which will create additional 2000 jobs. The all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be manufactured at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan whereas the pickup truck will be manufactured at the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio. The manufacturing is likely to start from 2020. Also, the production of Ram heavy-duty trucks will be moved to the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, which is currently produced in Mexico.

Earlier in October 2016, an image surfaced on the internet that allegedly featured the Grand Wagoneer along with other vehicles from Jeep. It was rumoured to have been clicked by an attendee at a Jeep dealers’ meet. Also, in July 2016, the camouflaged Jeep Wrangler pickup was spotted testing. Although this is the first time the automaker has officially confirmed that it's working on the Wrangler pickup, Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer, no details regarding the official debut of these three vehicles are known.

Jeep officially entered the Indian market with the Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee SRT and the Wrangler Unlimited in August 2016. All three models are imported via the CBU route, which makes them out of reach of most of the Jeep enthusiasts in the country. However, Jeep is likely to launch the Compass this year and it will be manufactured at FCA’s Ranjangaon facility, near Pune, making it much affordable as compared to other offerings from Jeep.