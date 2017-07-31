Jeep Compass launched at Rs.14.95 l

American carmaker Jeep has launched its most affordable product till date, the Compass, in India on Monday. The prices start at Rs.14.95 lakh and go all the way up to Rs.20.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Jeep Compass bags the title of being the first product from the American carmaker that has been made in India. It will also be exported from India to all the right-hand drive markets across the globe.

The Jeep Compass is available in a total of ten variants: Here’s the variant-wise pricing (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol:

Sport: Rs.14.95 lakh

Limited AT: Rs.18.70 lakh

Limited AT (O): Rs.19.40 lakh

Diesel:

Sport: Rs.15.45 lakh

Longitude: Rs 16.45 lakh

Longitude (O): Rs.17.25 lakh

Limited: Rs.18.05 lakh

Limited (O): Rs.18.75 lakh

Limited 4x4: Rs.19.95 lakh

Limited 4x4 (O): Rs.20.65 lakh

The compact SUV made its world premiere in September last year and its Indian derivative was introduced to the media in April 2017. On the design front, the compact SUV does bring a whiff of freshness into the segment. We’ve already driven it and you can read our first drive review to get a more in-depth know-how. As far as engines are concerned, it comes with both diesel and petrol engines. While the diesel motor has a 2.0-litre displacement and pumps out 173PS/350Nm, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 162PS/250Nm. Being part of the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group, both engines have been sourced from Fiat.

Both engines can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox but customers opting for the petrol-powered Compass may also pick a 7-speed dual-clutch auto. However, the combination of a 9-speed automatic transmission and the diesel engine will be introduced early next year. For now, Jeep is offering the 4x4 system with its diesel-fed engine only. The company has also revealed the ARAI fuel-efficiency figures, but only for the diesel-powered variants. It returns 17.1kmpl and 16.3kmpl for the 4x2 and 4x4 variants respectively.

Jeep’s most affordable offering till date comes loaded with features like dual-zone climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display which is mated to a 6-speaker sound system and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button start/stop and reverse parking sensors with a camera. The Compass also has a range of safety equipment including six airbags, all-speed traction control system, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake, electronic stability control and ISOFIX anchorages for child booster seats. The Compass is available in five colour options for the body - Hydro Blue, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black, Vocal White and Minimal Grey.

Ever since its official bookings began on June 20 this year, the Compass has received a remarkable response by bagging over 1000 bookings in the first three days and 5000 bookings till date. Its list of direct rivals includes the Hyundai Tucson and the Honda CR-V. At this price, would you be willing to buy the Jeep over its more established rivals?