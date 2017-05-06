Japanese lifestyle retail brand sets up shop in Delhi

International lifestyle retailer MUJI, which offers an extensive range of furniture, homeware, stationery, electronics, travel goods, beauty products and apparel, launched its maiden store here at Select Citywalk mall.



The brand promises to focus deeply on creating products that are truly fundamental to everyday life, sans unnecessary complexities. The brand also adheres to its three founding principles - selection of the most suitable raw materials, streamlining of production processes and simplification of packaging.



Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu and his wife Patricia Hiramatsu were present at the occasion.



"After a tremendous response in Bengaluru and Mumbai, we are very excited to begin a new chapter of our Indian story with the launch of this store," said Satoru Matsuzaki, President and Representative Director, Ryohin-Keikaku Co. Ltd.



Darshan Mehta, President and CEO , Reliance Brands said: "Their unparalleled brand offering, both in terms of use and price appeal, is sure to attract consumers across age groups and mind sets, making it the go-destination store."