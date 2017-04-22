Jaitley launches website to expose tax defaulters

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday launched a website to curb black money and expose tax defaulters, in the government’s fight against corruption.

“This was another step the government was taking to weed out the non-compliant tax payers, and those who pay honestly and on time have no reason to worry,” Jaitley said.

The website ‘Operation Clean Money’ show details on the process of how tax defaulters have been identified. The government will rate those tax defaulters on a level from high to low risk.

The portal, developed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will conduct investigation of those who have made large purchases and huge deposits not in line to their income.