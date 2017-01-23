Irani to inaugurate North East Investors' Summit on Sunday

A two-day North East Investors' Summit which aims to attract investments in the northeast region of the country will be inaugurated by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani in Shillong on Sunday, an official said on Saturday.



"The theme being 'Exploring Opportunities in North East Region', the summit aims to showcase the North Eastern Region (NER) as a global destination for investment, and to explore the possibility of bringing in convergence of efforts of various central ministries and North Eastern states to attract investment," a statement said.



The first ever "Investors Summit" exclusively for northeast region will focus on manufacturing in textiles and allied sectors.



The event is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry Of Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in collaboration with industry associations Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on January 29-30.



The summit will be attended by industries from the region and leading investors across the country to unlock the huge potential of textile manufacturing and generate new avenues for employment in the north eastern states.



The event is likely to showcase new skills and advanced production technology and will have focussed sessions on "Showcasing Opportunities in Textiles in North East", "Entrepreneurship Development and Start-ups", "Enhancing Reach of North East Textiles through Textile Design and Marketing", "Ease of Financing of Textiles Industry in North East and Improving Infrastructure in NER".



Various memorandums of understanding (MoU) between industry bodies and state governments are expected to be signed during the summit, which would promote investment and boost manufacturing in the region.